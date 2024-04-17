Did Rihanna inspire Angel Reese's epic WNBA Draft night fashion?

New York, New York - Ever since clinching the 2023 NCAA championship, Angel Reese hasn't just been making plays on the court; she's dominating the runway, too, and the WNBA Draft night was no exception!

Angel Reese dropped a major hint to her Instagram fans about her WNBA Draft night style inspiration that includes an iconic moment from music icon Rihanna. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / AngelReese10 / D Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Styled by Vogue editor Naomi Elizee, Reese stole the spotlight in a stunning black and silver hooded gown by New York designer Bronx & Banco.

And guess what? On Tuesday, she dropped a major hint to her Instagram fans about her style inspo.

On draft night, Reese was totally channeling music and fashion icon Rihanna's Swarovski crystal-studded gown from the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards.

With a sassy nod to queen RiRi, Reese captioned her post with the singer's iconic words, "she can beat me, but she cannot beat my outfit," Reese owned the night like the reigning fashion royalty she is.

Sure, some may out-dribble her on the court, but when it comes to fashion, Reese is in a league of her own, ruling the runway with style and grace!