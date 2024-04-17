Did Rihanna inspire Angel Reese's epic WNBA Draft night fashion?

Angel Reese dropped a major hint to her Instagram fans about her WNBA Draft night style inspiration that includes an iconic moment from music icon Rihanna.

By Paris McGee Jr.

New York, New York - Ever since clinching the 2023 NCAA championship, Angel Reese hasn't just been making plays on the court; she's dominating the runway, too, and the WNBA Draft night was no exception!

Styled by Vogue editor Naomi Elizee, Reese stole the spotlight in a stunning black and silver hooded gown by New York designer Bronx & Banco.

And guess what? On Tuesday, she dropped a major hint to her Instagram fans about her style inspo.

On draft night, Reese was totally channeling music and fashion icon Rihanna's Swarovski crystal-studded gown from the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards.

With a sassy nod to queen RiRi, Reese captioned her post with the singer's iconic words, "she can beat me, but she cannot beat my outfit," Reese owned the night like the reigning fashion royalty she is.

Sure, some may out-dribble her on the court, but when it comes to fashion, Reese is in a league of her own, ruling the runway with style and grace!

Angel Reese shares messages to Chicago Sky fans

Angel Reese (l.) is thrilled about her new role as a Chicago Sky player, and she's been sharing her excitement with fans across her social media platforms.
Angel Reese is bursting with excitement to join the Chicago Sky, and she's making sure her fans feel the energy, too!

On Tuesday, Reese tweeted, "CHI TOWN- THE BARBIE OTWWWW," followed by "'ANGEL' in the SKY," cleverly playing with her name and the team's moniker.

Not stopping there, she also treated her followers to a lively TikTok video, proudly donning a Chicago Sky hat right after her draft selection – and the excitement doesn't end there!

Reese will now be teammates with the No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso of the 2024 champions, South Carolina, setting the stage for one epic WNBA season.

