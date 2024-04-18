Angel Reese prepares for thrilling WNBA Draft Night with fierce fashion tease

LSU basketball star Angel Reese has touched down in New York for the WNBA Draft, and she's getting spoiled with pre-draft treats as a projected top-10 pick.

By Paris McGee Jr.

New York, New York - LSU basketball star Angel Reese is ready for the WNBA Draft!

LSU basketball star Angel Reese has touched down in New York for the WNBA Draft, and she's getting spoiled with pre-draft treats as a projected top-10 pick.
LSU baskteball star Angel Reese has touched down in New York for the WNBA Draft, and she's already getting spoiled with pre-draft treats as a projected top-10 pick.  © Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / AngelReese10 & WNBA

Reese has touched down in New York for the WNBA Draft, and she's already getting spoiled with some pre-draft treats!

In a viral video shared by the league on X, Reese and a crew of other standout prospects like Cameron Brink, Dyaisha Fair, Nika Muhl, and Aaliyah Edwards were showered with WNBA swag, snacks, and a sweet Mielle goodie bag.

With projections placing her as a top-10 pick in Monday night's draft, all eyes are on Reese to light up the stage with her Draft Night fashion.

And here's the kicker: the 6-foot-3 power forward spilled the beans that she has custom grills ready for the occasion!

Known for her bold and unpredictable style, fans can bet their bottom dollar Reese will be pulling out all the stops for the draft red carpet. Get ready for some serious style fireworks!

Where will Angel Reese land in the WNBA Draft?

Angel Reese is projected to be a top-10 pick in Monday night's WNBA Draft.
Angel Reese is projected to be a top-10 pick in Monday night's WNBA Draft.  © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Projected to be selected as the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever, former Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is also making waves in New York ahead of the Draft - having made a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Reese is anticipated to be chosen as the seventh or eighth pick, potentially landing with either the Minnesota Lynx or the Washington Mystics.

For Reese, both Washington and Minnesota could offer the perfect environment to hone her skills, especially her outside shooting, with top-notch coaching.

More recently, Reese gave fans a sneak peek into her off-season training regimen as she gears up for the WNBA, focusing on improving her long-range shot. She's been grinding alongside none other than Chris Rickey, an NBA trainer renowned for his work with superstars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, as well as college basketball sensations such as UConn's Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd.

It's all about that next-level preparation!

The WNBA Draft is set for Monday at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

