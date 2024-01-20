Will Arch Manning start for Texas football in 2024?

Austin, Texas - Arch Manning is well-established as the backup for Texas' starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, but fans can anticipate seeing more of him than they did in 2023.

Manning made appearances on the national college football stage last season against Texas Tech and Oklahoma State during the Big 12 championships as a third-string passer.



Now, with Maalik Murphy at Duke, Manning is expected to see increased playing time as the backup. As Texas gears up for the challenging SEC conference this fall, maintaining player health will be crucial.

While Ewers is projected to lead Texas to another successful year, his recent history of injuries, including a second shoulder surgery late last season, raises concerns.

Given Ewers' injury-prone nature, Manning is poised to play a more significant role, possibly even starting, akin to Murphy's experience last season.

In the unpredictable world of college football, anything can happen, and Arch Manning must be prepared to take the field when called upon.

It's a dynamic situation, and Texas is counting on Manning to be a reliable force during the regular season.