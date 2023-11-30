What is Arch Manning's future at Texas after his crowd-roaring debut?

Austin, Texas - The Arch Manning era at Texas has only just begun!

The Arch Manning (l) era at Texas football is just beginning, and it looks like the freshman's journey is off to an exciting start after finally making his debut. © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli just hit a major milestone in his football journey, making his highly anticipated college debut for the Texas Longhorns on Black Friday.

In the blowout 57-7 victory against Texas Tech, the 18-year-old freshman quarterback stepped onto the field late in the third quarter.

He made quite an entrance, completing two of five passes for 30 yards and showcasing his athleticism with a great 12-yard run.

Even the coach, Steve Sarkisian, noted the hype from the crowd when Manning entered the game.

"When Arch went in, I mean, the crowd was buzzing," Sarkisian said on Saturday. "We had to try to quiet the crowd."

Despite all the excitement, Manning had to patiently wait for his turn on the field in what has been a long journey for the young passer. After a rough quarterback transition during the offseason, Quinn Ewers was named the go-to quarterback for the Longhorns, with redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy as the backup. During the Texas Tech showdown, Manning only got his shot in the game because Murphy got injured during a kickoff return earlier in the game.

Still, Sarkisian sees great potential for Manning to build upon this experience, saying there are "things for him to build upon moving forward, but [I was] happy he was able to get in the game."