What is Arch Manning's future at Texas after his crowd-roaring debut?
Austin, Texas - The Arch Manning era at Texas has only just begun!
The nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli just hit a major milestone in his football journey, making his highly anticipated college debut for the Texas Longhorns on Black Friday.
In the blowout 57-7 victory against Texas Tech, the 18-year-old freshman quarterback stepped onto the field late in the third quarter.
He made quite an entrance, completing two of five passes for 30 yards and showcasing his athleticism with a great 12-yard run.
Even the coach, Steve Sarkisian, noted the hype from the crowd when Manning entered the game.
"When Arch went in, I mean, the crowd was buzzing," Sarkisian said on Saturday. "We had to try to quiet the crowd."
Despite all the excitement, Manning had to patiently wait for his turn on the field in what has been a long journey for the young passer. After a rough quarterback transition during the offseason, Quinn Ewers was named the go-to quarterback for the Longhorns, with redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy as the backup. During the Texas Tech showdown, Manning only got his shot in the game because Murphy got injured during a kickoff return earlier in the game.
Still, Sarkisian sees great potential for Manning to build upon this experience, saying there are "things for him to build upon moving forward, but [I was] happy he was able to get in the game."
Arch Manning's high school records foreshadows what's to come for Texas
In high school, Arch Manning topped the charts as the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023.
During his first three years at Isidore Newman High School, he showcased his prowess by throwing for an incredible 5,731 yards and scoring 72 touchdowns, breaking records and etching his name in history.
As he transitions to the world of college football, the coaches are giving Manning the time he needs to adapt and master the playbook. Despite the initial buzz surrounding Manning's arrival on campus, things settled down after a spring game that didn't quite meet expectations.
However, the quarterback hasn't let that slow him down. Since then, he's been putting in the hard work on and off the field, striving to enhance his skills.
His determined journey includes not just becoming a backup but aiming to secure a spot as the eventual star starter. Keep an eye out for Manning; he's on a mission to shine!
On Saturday, Manning and Texas will suit up against Oklahoma State for the Big 12 championships and a shot at the College Football Playoffs.
Cover photo: Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP