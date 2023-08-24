Arch Manning's quarterback hype gets derailed by college football analyst

Austin, Texas - Has the hype around Texas quarterback Arch Manning been primarily fueled by his last name rather than his skill set?

Arch Manning is fighting for the backup quarterback spot at the University of Texas. © TOM PENNINGTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the past year, there has been huge hype surrounding the 18-year-old college athlete.

But according to one particular football analyst, a great deal of Manning's excitement simply comes from his distinguished football lineage.

College football analyst Brad Powers didn't hold back when he joined Straight Fire with Jason McIntyre on Wednesday morning.

Powers referred to Manning as a four-star recruit who has a "five-star last name." Yikes!

"Not everyone can come in and be the second coming right away. Let's give him a year. Let's wait until his sophomore season. I know nobody has any patience anymore," Powers said.

Powers also shared that Manning may not even be the backup quarterback for Texas this season, falling behind redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy.