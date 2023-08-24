Arch Manning's quarterback hype gets derailed by college football analyst
Austin, Texas - Has the hype around Texas quarterback Arch Manning been primarily fueled by his last name rather than his skill set?
Over the past year, there has been huge hype surrounding the 18-year-old college athlete.
But according to one particular football analyst, a great deal of Manning's excitement simply comes from his distinguished football lineage.
College football analyst Brad Powers didn't hold back when he joined Straight Fire with Jason McIntyre on Wednesday morning.
Powers referred to Manning as a four-star recruit who has a "five-star last name." Yikes!
"Not everyone can come in and be the second coming right away. Let's give him a year. Let's wait until his sophomore season. I know nobody has any patience anymore," Powers said.
Powers also shared that Manning may not even be the backup quarterback for Texas this season, falling behind redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy.
Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning battle for backup role behind starter Quinn Ewers
Redshirt freshman Murphy and true freshman Manning are currently the two passers battling to be Quinn Ewers' backup quarterback.
Lately, Head Coach Sarkisian has been enthusiastic about the high level of talent in this year's quarterback group, while Ewers believes both are growing tremendously, with Murphy a little ahead of Manning.
Texas will open the season against Rice on Saturday, September 2 at 3:30 PM ET.
Cover photo: TOM PENNINGTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP