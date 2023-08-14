Mystery coach stirs up Texas drama with Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers chatter

Austin, Texas - Quinn Ewers is set to kick off the 2023 college football season as starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, but there's a coach out there wondering if the opening act will be a one-hit wonder.

Quinn Ewers (r) is set to open the 2023 college football season starting for the Texas Longhorns, but one college football coach think he will be dethroned by Arch Manning (l). © Collage: Tim Warner & Peter Aiken / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

There's nothing like coaches to thrust some drama and shade upon their student-athletes!

Per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, an anonymous Big 12 assistant coach believes touted Texas freshman Arch Manning will dethrone Ewers at some point this season.

The unnamed coach isn't convinced that Ewers can lead Texas all the way to the top without leading rusher Bijan Robinson, who went pro in the NFL in April.

"Last year, [Texas was] really solid at running back, so you don’t put a lot of pressure on your quarterback," the mystery coach said. "I know [Ewers] is going to get a lot of hype and all that, but I don’t think he’s as good [as other quarterbacks]."

The coach further added that he believes Manning will "unseat [Ewers] at some point."