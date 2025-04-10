Are fans being paid to bully Hailey Bieber online?

A viral TikTok trend is causing quite a stir, as it seems one specific phrase on the platform is being used to criticize model Hailey Bieber.

By Isabel Klemt

Canada - A viral TikTok trend is causing quite a stir, as it seems one specific phrase on the platform is being used to criticize model Hailey Bieber.

Rumors have been circulating for years that Hailey Bieber "stalked" her now-husband Justin before they began dating.
Rumors have been circulating for years that Hailey Bieber "stalked" her now-husband Justin before they began dating.

Nasty rumors have circulated online for years claiming that the 28-year-old "stalked" her husband, Justin Bieber, before their romance began.

The theory was popularized in a viral YouTube video with over four million views, along with a flood of posts across social media.

With the chatter going around again recently, Haily has become the target of a slew of hate online.

But now, Netflix reality star Francesca Farago has revealed that she and other influencers have been offered money to take part in a trend that appears to mock Hailey.

Videos following the trend see women write that their partners think "fate brought us together" before it cuts to a clip of the beauty mogul laughing, alluding to the rumors that she stalked Justin.

Francesca claimed that she was offered a "decent amount of money" to make a video aligning with the trend, but she ultimately refused because it was clear that it was mocking Hailey.

"Maybe I'm just being dramatic, but she's a new mom, it's so mean to have this much hate on her," the 32-year-old influencer said.

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time Hailey has been on the receiving end of a "hate train," as she has also been targeted by fans of Justin's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

