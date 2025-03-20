Is Hailey Bieber taking legal action over "stalker" accusations?
Los Angeles, California - Has Hailey Bieber finally had it with her online haters constantly pitting her against Justin's ex, Selena Gomez?
Per TMZ, the Rhode founder is fed up with getting trolled online and could be looking to take legal action against her haters!
The site shared that Hailey is exploring her legal options after a new viral TikTok series tried to portray her as a bully and a stalker.
The clips have implied that the 28-year-old was keeping tabs on her now-husband years before they were married and allege that she intentionally copied Selena over the years.
According to insiders, Hailey may hire an attorney – specifically lawyer Lisa Moore, who just successfully represented Cardi B in her defamation case against blogger Tasha K.
Additionally, the sources maintain that while the model previously ignored the gossip, her mindset shifted since welcoming her son Jack with the Yummy singer.
There's already been talk that the Biebers may be looking to leave the US amid fans' worries that Justin has relapsed, along with those persistent divorce rumors. Should Mrs. Bieber take action against the online trolls? Stay tuned!
Cover photo: Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP