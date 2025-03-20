Is Hailey Bieber taking legal action over "stalker" accusations?

Los Angeles, California - Has Hailey Bieber finally had it with her online haters constantly pitting her against Justin 's ex, Selena Gomez ?

Hailey Bieber could be looking to take legal action against a new TikTok series that alleges she stalked her husband, Justin, before they tied the knot. © Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber

Per TMZ, the Rhode founder is fed up with getting trolled online and could be looking to take legal action against her haters!

The site shared that Hailey is exploring her legal options after a new viral TikTok series tried to portray her as a bully and a stalker.

The clips have implied that the 28-year-old was keeping tabs on her now-husband years before they were married and allege that she intentionally copied Selena over the years.

According to insiders, Hailey may hire an attorney – specifically lawyer Lisa Moore, who just successfully represented Cardi B in her defamation case against blogger Tasha K.

Additionally, the sources maintain that while the model previously ignored the gossip, her mindset shifted since welcoming her son Jack with the Yummy singer.