Are Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline dating?

Los Angeles, California - It seems love is in the air once again for comedian Pete Davidson , as reports have claimed he and actor Madelyn Cline are officially an item!

Pete Davidson is known for being the King of Staten Island with some BDE, but it looks like he's also now considered the King of Rizz.

Pete and Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline spent a night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together the next morning, a source spilled to Us Weekly.



The two were both seen sporting baseball caps and keeping it casual and low-key.

The new pairing comes shortly after Pete reportedly split with Chase Sui Wonders, whom he dated for less than a year.

Madelyn reportedly dated her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes in the past, and is said to have split from her songwriter boo Jackson Guthy this summer.

Pete is known for previously having flings with high-profile women including Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian, and Phoebe Dynevor.

Fans of the SNL alum are in awe once again over his impressive abilities to charm the ladies.