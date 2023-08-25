Have Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders split?
Los Angeles, California - Bupkis star Pete Davidson has reportedly split from Chase Sui Wonders after eighth months together.
On Thursday, multiple reports revealed that the 29-year-old comedian and his former costar had apparently called it quits after less than a year of dating.
A source allegedly told PEOPLE that Davidson is "single again."
"He's out and about and doing really well," the insider added.
There hasn't been more information on the surprising split.
But it is a bit shocking, considering previous reports claimed that Wonders was supporting Davidson's recent rehab stint.
The Saturday Night Live alum checked himself into a mental health facility in June following the exes' Beverly Hills crash.In July, Davidson was sentenced to an 18-month diversion program after being charged with reckless driving.
Additionally, the sentencing stated that the King of Staten Island star must complete 50 hours of community service, which he can also do in his home state of New York.
Prior to Davidson's latest romance with his co-star, he also infamously dated Kim Kardashian and was previously engaged to Ariana Grande.
