Kim Kardashian makes candid confession about Pete Davidson romance after Kanye West split
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian shockingly revealed on The Kardashians that she has some "regrets" about her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson!
Kim continued her raw honesty about her divorce from Kanye West on Thursday's episode of the Hulu reality TV series.
While speaking to her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, the 42-year-old SKNN mogul confessed that she "jumped into another relationship so fast" with the 29-year-old Saturday Night Live alum after her split from Ye.
"It got my mind away from stuff, and that's not a way to run from things," she continued.
Kim then shared with her sisters that she has a new mantra: "It's better to deal. Heal, deal, heal, and then feel."
Kim Kardashian looks back at the "good" times with Kanye West
Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder further dished on co-parenting with the Donda rapper, whose controversial anti-semitic comments left Kim in tears during last week's episode.
While going through her storage locker after finalizing her divorce from Ye, the mom of four looked back on the "best" memories from Kimye's marriage.
"This is like my time capsule of the best times, the reality is life is really different, and when you know it can never get back there, that's what sucks, and that's what's hard," she says in a confessional.
"But my kids will have the best memories and this will be the best tribute for them. I had the best dad in the entire world so I would never want to take that experience away from my kids."
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian