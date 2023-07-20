Kim Kardashian makes candid confession about Pete Davidson romance after Kanye West split

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian shockingly revealed on The Kardashians that she has some "regrets" about her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson !

Kim Kardashian (l.) got honest about her romance with Pete Davidson being too soon after her split from Kanye West (c.). © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Kim continued her raw honesty about her divorce from Kanye West on Thursday's episode of the Hulu reality TV series.

While speaking to her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, the 42-year-old SKNN mogul confessed that she "jumped into another relationship so fast" with the 29-year-old Saturday Night Live alum after her split from Ye.

"It got my mind away from stuff, and that's not a way to run from things," she continued.

Kim then shared with her sisters that she has a new mantra: "It's better to deal. Heal, deal, heal, and then feel."