Are Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater living together in NYC?

New York, New York - Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have sparked fans' curiosity with their alleged recent move to New York City, where Ethan is prepping for a role in the upcoming Broadway production of Spamalot.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater (l.) are reportedly living together in New York City! © Collage: IMAGO/MediaPunch & VALERIE MACON / AFP

What in Bikini Bottom is going on with Ari and her new boo?

The rumored hot new couple alert, 30-year-old pop sensation and her Broadway-star boyfriend, are reportedly living together in New York City, sources revealed to the Daily Mail.

Ethan is currently taking on the role of Prince Herbert in Broadway's Spamalot, which is in rehearsals and will open this fall.

Grande met Slater on the set of the film adaptation of Wicked, where Ariana plays Glinda the good witch and Ethan plays Boq, a munchkin who has an unrequited love for her.

Their relationship became public back in July after multiple news outlets confirmed Grande and her ex-husband Gomez had separated. Ethan had also recently filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, around the same time.

Sources from the Daily Mail said the Dangerous Woman singer and Tony-nominated actor are "stuck together" – also a nod to her famous pandemic-era song seemingly inspired by her ex hubby – after their secret romance was made public, preventing them from returning to their respective marriages.