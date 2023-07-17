Have Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez been secretly separated?
Los Angeles, California - After months of speculation about the spouses heading toward divorce, sources spilled the tea that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are definitely over.
Fans who have been in the loop since Ariana Grande's soon-to-be hubby Dalton Gomez was first revealed in her Stuck With U music video that dropped during the pandemic, have just been delivered a majorly sad bombshell.
Sources close to the couple have now revealed to TMZ that the 30-year-old pop star and her real-estate broker hubby officially ended their marriage back in January and have been separated for months.
"We're told they remain friends and still talk on the phone regularly, but, according to sources, the marriage is kaput."
Arianators are undoubtedly taken aback by the news, as the couple appeared to be happily in love.
From their initial wedding ceremony to their adorable social media posts, Ari and Dalton seemed like the epitome of relationship goals.
However, behind closed doors, things were evidently not as picture-perfect as they might have seemed.
What is Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's relationship status?
While details surrounding the cause of their split remain undisclosed, rumors have been circulating for quite some time on the couple's status.
Fans had been quick to notice Ariana's recent public appearances without her wedding ring, further fueling speculation.
"y’all remember when ariana grande and dalton gomez were together? I miss them so much," one fan already tweeted.
The 7 Rings singer, currently preoccupied filming her leading role as Glinda in the movie adaptation of Wicked overseas, seems to be paving her own path in the wake of their "rough patch."
Stay tuned for more updates on this unexpected turn of events.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande