Have Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez been secretly separated?

Los Angeles, California - After months of speculation about the spouses heading toward divorce, sources spilled the tea that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are definitely over.

Ariana Grande (r.) and husband Dalton Gomez have reportedly been separated since earlier this year. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Fans who have been in the loop since Ariana Grande's soon-to-be hubby Dalton Gomez was first revealed in her Stuck With U music video that dropped during the pandemic, have just been delivered a majorly sad bombshell.

Sources close to the couple have now revealed to TMZ that the 30-year-old pop star and her real-estate broker hubby officially ended their marriage back in January and have been separated for months.

"We're told they remain friends and still talk on the phone regularly, but, according to sources, the marriage is kaput."

Arianators are undoubtedly taken aback by the news, as the couple appeared to be happily in love.

From their initial wedding ceremony to their adorable social media posts, Ari and Dalton seemed like the epitome of relationship goals.

However, behind closed doors, things were evidently not as picture-perfect as they might have seemed.