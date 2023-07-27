Ariana Grande's rumored boyfriend Ethan Slater files for divorce from wife

New York, New York - It seems the rumored love affair between Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star is indeed true, as Ethan Slater has now filed for divorce from his wife of five years.

Ethan Slater has filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay (c.) amid rumors that he's now dating pop star Ariana Grande (r.). © Collage: Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

Shortly after her separation from husband Dalton Gomez was confirmed earlier this month, the 30-year-old pop star was soon rumored to be dating Slater, who she reportedly met on the set of Wicked.

But making things messier, Slater was still married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that the couple, who welcomed a baby boy last summer, have officially filed divorce papers in New York.

The exact reason for the end of Ethan and Lilly's marriage has not been confirmed, but many believe the sudden split is due to Slater's rumored new romance with Grande.



Per TMZ, the 31-year-old Broadway actor and the Victorious alum have been together for "several months," but the outlet revealed sources have claimed Jay was blindsided by her husband's new relationship.