Ariana Grande and boyfriend Ethan Slater step out for Stanley Cup date night

Sunrise, Florida - Ariana Grande just made a cameo appearance at the 2024 Stanley Cup Final in her home state of Florida!

Ariana Grande (l.) and her boyfriend Ethan Slater (top r.) made a cameo appearance at the 2024 Stanley Cup Final in her home state of Florida! © Collage: ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

And no, we're not talking about the viral Stanley drinking cup!

The Wicked co-stars were seen on Saturday of ice hockey fun as they watched the Florida Panthers go head-to-head with the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena for the first game of the championship series.

Ari was seen laughing with her boo, cheering on the Panthers as they took a 3-0 win against the Oilers!

Fresh off the success of the music video drop for her single The Boy is Mine on Friday, both members of the couple donned Florida Panthers jerseys to show their support for the home team.

They were joined by the Glinda actor's longtime bestie Courtney Chipolone – yup, the very same one she name-dropped in her song Bye.

The Eternal Sunshine singer showed her Instagram followers just how long she'd been a Panthers fan with a throwback IG story showing an itty-bitty Ari – hockey jersey and all!