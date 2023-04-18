Ariana Grande gives enchanting performance as Glinda in Wicked audio leak
Buckinghamshire, UK - Fans of Ariana Grande were in for a surprise when a leaked audio clip surfaced on Instagram featuring the pop icon singing as Glinda during the filming of Wicked.
What is this feeling so sudden and new?
Fans recently caught a sneak peek of Queen Ari as Glinda in the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked. However, the exciting previews don't end there!
On Tuesday, an exclusive clip was shared by @broadway.4me that captured Grande and the cast of Wicked's rendition of the song No One Mourns the Wicked.
In the recording, the 29-year-old singer can be heard belting out powerful lyrics while showing off her impressive vocal range and theatrical prowess.
The source of the leaked audio clip has been identified as @caitlintipping, an actor currently appearing in Frozen the Musical in London.
The leaked clip quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing their excitement and anticipation for the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation.
Ariana Grande fans are shook over leaked Wicked movie audio snippet
Following the release of the leaked Wicked movie audio clip, many fans expressed their eagerness to hear more.
One Instagram user exclaimed, "Oh we're getting FED!" Another fan pointed out Grande's angelic vocals: "She sounds like a princess, I'm gonna cry."
As fans await further updates, the overwhelming consensus remains that Ari's vocals are truly mesmerizing and magical.
With the release of the spellbinding audio clip, fans are more eager than ever to see Ari as Glinda the Good Witch in the Wicked movie adaptation that's set to hit theaters in 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP / IMAGO / EntertainmentPictures