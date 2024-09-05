Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo shine in new Wicked movie trailer!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo take center stage for another exciting peek into the wonderful world of the Wicked movie .

Shiz University is almost in session!

The second theatrical trailer for the hotly anticipated movie dropped on Thursday, and the internet is already abuzz.



While the first trailer featured the full ensemble and acted as a short and upbeat medley of the popular musical's songs, this new trailer focuses more on Erivo's Elphaba and her emotional journey to becoming the "Wicked Witch of the West."

The land of Oz is shown in all of its grandeur, including the fictional Shiz University, where Elphaba and her roommate Glinda (played by Grande) first meet.

As the musical's fan-favorite song, Defying Gravity, plays, the rest of the all-star cast – Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fitero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, and more – dance in and out of the candy-colored spectacle.