Ariana Grande takes flight as Glinda in first look at Wicked movie trailer!
New York, New York - The long-awaited trailer for the Wicked movie has finally been released, offering an enchanting preview of Ariana Grande as the bubbly and pink Glinda the Good!
Let the magic begin!
On Wednesday, the highly anticipated trailer for the movie adaptation of the Broadway smash hit Wicked finally dropped.
The 3-minute and 32-second trailer opens with a thought-provoking question posed by Ariana as the bubbly Glinda: "Are people born Wicked? Or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?"
We then get our first glimpse of the 30-year-old's acting chops as Glinda meets Elphaba, played by the talented Cynthia Erivo, at Shiz University.
At first, Glinda is taken aback by Elphaba's green skin, exclaiming, "You're green!" during the beginning moments of the meeting.
The trailer then whisks us away to the vibrant Shiz University, where new students, including Elphaba, are welcomed by Madame Morrible, played by Michelle Yeoh. We even see a glimpse of Elphaba being assigned Glinda as a roommate!
An astonishingly beautiful snippet of Ariana singing the iconic Popular plays as we peek into Glinda's picture-perfect pink world – a room filled with pink clothes, accessories, and anything else you could think of!
However, the trailer shifts gears, showcasing a thrilling montage of action-packed moments – including Ari swinging on a chandelier!
New Wicked trailer shows glimpse of Ariana Grande as Glinda
You know the saying, "You never know you much need it until you get it?"
Well, that's exactly how we feel after seeing Ariana dive into the charismatic character of Glinda!
While navigating their school life, the drama thickens as Elphaba discovers her magical abilities, which piques Glinda's curiosity.
One point even shows a brief clip of Bowen Yang, who plays Pfannee in the movie, in Glinda's room.
Their journey takes the two to meet the all-powerful Wizard of Oz, with Ari floating in her signature pink bubble.
But amidst the show-stopping set and spectacular elements, what truly shines is the blossoming friendship between Glinda and Elphaba in the trailer, which didn't go unnoticed by fans of the movie-musical.
"Seeing scenes you know so well from the stage coming alive on screen made my heart MELT. I so cannot wait for this movie to be released!!" one fan commented on X.
Another wrote, "I literally started tearing up from pure happiness watching this."
Wicked: Part One arrives in theaters on Thanksgiving.
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & IMAGO / Landmark Media