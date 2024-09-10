Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion team up in support of Kamala Harris

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has posted about politics before, and now she's back at it to thank rapper Megan Thee Stallion for the work she's done on behalf of the Kamala Harris presidential campaign.

Ariana Grande (r.) has posted about politics before, and now she's back at it to thank rapper Megan Thee Stallion (l.) for the work she's done on behalf of the Kamala Harris presidential campaign. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion & @arianagrande & Mandel NGAN / AFP

Meg has been very vocal about her support for the Democratic candidate, even performing at a Harris rally in Atlanta and hyping up the politician during her headline Lollapalooza set.

"We are really doing the damn thing. I'm proud of us. Now we just got to get out there and go vote," reads a quote from the rapper that Ari posted to her own Instagram Stories.

"I adore @theestallion," added the eternal sunshine singer, tagging her 34+35 collaborator in a post that Meg soon reposted to her own IG Story.

After shouting out the Mamushi artist, Ari encouraged fans to register to vote ahead of the 2024 US presidential election with a hyperlink to her Headcount page.

Per a Billboard interview, Megan made it clear that she thinks it's "irresponsible" not to vote in such a high-stakes election cycle.

