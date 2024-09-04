Megan Thee Stallion spills on Nicki Minaj feud, presidential elections, and more in revealing interview!
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion opened up about her remarkable journey in a new interview, reflecting on milestones that shaped her into the musical performing artist she is today.
In the interview, the 29-year-old discussed everything from the beginning of her rise to fame to her current era.
Her two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits – Savage (Remix) featuring Beyoncé and WAP with Cardi B – played a huge role in her ultimate success.
According to Billboard, these chart-topping hits, along with her three Grammy Award wins in 2021, solidified her place in the music industry.
Besides music, the Hiss hitmaker's career has expanded into much more. She made history as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live and will also host the 2024 MTV VMAs on September 11.
Megan has also ventured into the acting world, guest-starring in Disney+'s She-Hulk and the musical remake of Mean Girls.
Now, she's even launching her own tequila, Chicas Divertidas, inspired by a casual conversation with none other than Beyoncé.
"'You better have your own s**t,'" she recalled Queen Bey telling her. "The next time she saw me, I said, 'Hey Beyoncé. Look what I got.'"
Megan shares her journey as an independent artist amid new album success
One of the biggest changes in Megan's career has been her decision to part ways with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.
After doing so, the Otaku Hot Girl rapper dropped her third album, Megan, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.
It also marked the biggest debut for any rap album released by a woman in 2024.
She credits her early career struggles for teaching her how to become the artist she is today.
"It definitely taught me to be the performer that I am," she stated.
"Going around my home state definitely set me up to be prepared to be comfortable with people everywhere else."
Megan also explained that she has much more to give.
"With this album, I wanted to show people my personal interests and thoughts," she said.
"I feel like I did that. A lot of people were expecting me to come on this album talking one way, and I wanted to introduce myself – this version of myself that I am right now."
Megan Thee Stallion talks Nicki Minaj feud and political stance
When asked about taking shots at Nicki Minaj in the album opener, Hiss, Megan admitted to being a bit confused over the entire ordeal.
"I still to this day don't know what the problem is," she said.
"I don't even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don't know what the problem is."
As for politics, Meg is notably supportive of Kamala Harris, as she recently pumped up a crowd of "Hotties for Harris" during an election rally in Atlanta, Georgia.
"To be alive in a lifetime where a Black woman or a woman at all could be the president, I feel so blessed," she said.
She also urged people to vote!
At the end of the interview, Megan talked about what she calls her "selfish era," where she's learning to prioritize her own mental health and overall happiness.
"Everything was about making other people smile and other people happy. Now I'm in a space where I want to be happy," she revealed.
