Megan Thee Stallion spills on Nicki Minaj feud, presidential elections, and more in revealing interview!

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion opened up about her remarkable journey in a new interview, reflecting on milestones that shaped her into the musical performing artist she is today.

In a new interview with Billboard, Megan Thee Stallion discussed some hot topics that fans have been questioning for months. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion

In the interview, the 29-year-old discussed everything from the beginning of her rise to fame to her current era.

Her two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits – Savage (Remix) featuring Beyoncé and WAP with Cardi B – played a huge role in her ultimate success.

According to Billboard, these chart-topping hits, along with her three Grammy Award wins in 2021, solidified her place in the music industry.

Besides music, the Hiss hitmaker's career has expanded into much more. She made history as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live and will also host the 2024 MTV VMAs on September 11.

Megan has also ventured into the acting world, guest-starring in Disney+'s She-Hulk and the musical remake of Mean Girls.

Now, she's even launching her own tequila, Chicas Divertidas, inspired by a casual conversation with none other than Beyoncé.

"'You better have your own s**t,'" she recalled Queen Bey telling her. "The next time she saw me, I said, 'Hey Beyoncé. Look what I got.'"