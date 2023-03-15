Ariana Grande drops a Wicked surprise on Instagram

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the Wicked movie release date, and fans are thrilled that it's coming sooner than expected.

Ariana Grande posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday to share the newest release update for her upcoming movie Wicked: Part One. © Collage: IMAGO / imagebroker & Screenshot/Instagram/arianagrande

The Dangerous Woman singer has swapped her microphone for a magical wand with her role as Glinda in the upcoming film version of the musical Wicked.

The R.E.M. Beauty founder shared a photo via Instagram on Tuesday of the movie's title art and the new release date of Wicked: Part One, which is now set to hit theaters on November 27th, 2024.

Celebs like Gigi Hadid, Katy Perry, and Kim Kardashian expressed their excitement under Grande's photo, with comments like "I. Am having heart palpitations," "Screamt", and "OMGGGGG."

The movie musical has been split into two parts. The first was originally set to be released on December 25th, 2024, but it's studio made the move earlier because it believes the film will perform better at the box office during Thanksgiving weekend, per Variety.

Part Two was initially announced to be released a year after the first, on December 25, 2025. It's unclear whether that date will also be moved up.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to star in the film along with other big Hollywood names like Jeff Goldblum and recent Best Leading Actress Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.

This will be Grande's first major film role following a string of cameos in movies such as Don't Look Up and Men in Black: International.