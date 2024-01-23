Ariana Grande celebrates huge Billboard win: "So so emotional"

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande 's Yes, And? just nabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 music ch

This marks the star's sixth No. 1 Billboard debut, tying with Taylor Swift!

Yes, And? is the lead single from Ari's seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, which is set to drop on March 8.



The Positions singer wrote and produced the hit song with music industry veterans Max Martin and ILYA.

On Monday, Ariana took to her Instagram to celebrate the milestone achievement with her fans.

"Yes, And? has debuted at number one @billboard !!!!!!!!! i am so so so……. so emotional," she wrote.

"thank you from the bottom of my heart to my fans, the most incredible angels in the world, for the love you have shown this song and me. it is overwhelming and so sincerely moving to see how many of you this song has resonated with and it is such a gift to feel so seen and held by you! thank you for your positivity, for your support and for everything. you have no idea how much you mean to me!"

"this is absolutely because of and entirely for you. thank you!" she added.

