Ariana Grande breaks the internet with new album announcement!

New York, New York - Ariana Grande has finally announced her much-anticipated new record, and fans were spot on about the name of AG7!

Ariana Grande has finally announced her much-anticipated new album, and fans were spot on about the name of AG7! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande

That's right, folks! We officially have an album title!

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old singer confirmed via Instagram that her seventh album, titled Eternal Sunshine, is set to drop on March 8.

The post also included two new photos from a new shoot for the record, featuring the star rocking a bold red lip and matching lace gloves.

Ariana hasn't released a new album since 2020's Positions, so everyone is wondering what the Wicked star could have been coming up with after all that time away from solo music.

Let's hope that it brings more positive attention to our girl Ari, who has been facing some backlash after her Madonna-clone lead single yes, and?. According to SocialBlade, she's lost over 350,000 followers on IG since the start of the month.

Maybe people weren't loving the new sound, or maybe it had something to do with her defense of the beyond-messy Ethan Slater situation.