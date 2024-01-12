Ariana Grande claps back at critics with internet-breaking comeback single yes, and?

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande broke the internet on Friday with her comeback single yes, and? plus a surprise music video for the song!

Queen Ari has dropped her first solo single in three years, and she is fully singing that sh*t with her chest!

Yes, and? – written and produced by the Wicked star alongside hit-makers Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh – channels Madonna's Vogue with an uncharacteristic-for-Ariana house beat.

The lead-in and chorus are serving some of Ari's iconic positivity!

"If you find yourself in a dark situation, just turn on your light and be like, ‘Yes, and?’," continues on to "Say that shit with your chest, and / Be your own f**kin best friend… Keep moving like, ‘What’s next?’"

And then there's the part of the song that everyone is talking about...

"Don’t comment on my body, do not reply," she sings. "Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose d**k I ride?"

And that's that on that for the Ethan Slater drama, people. Period.