Ariana Grande breaks the internet with new single announcement!

Los Angeles, California – Ariana Grande made it a Sunday Funday with the official announcement of new music coming in just a few days!

Ariana Grande dropped the bombshell that her new single, yes, and?, will be out on Friday, January 12th. © collage: screenshot/instagram/arianagrande

Ari gave fans extra sweetener for their Sunday coffee as she took to Instagram at 10 AM ET sharp to drop the long anticipated news that new tunes will be here this time next week.

Her new single, yes, and?, will be out on Friday, January 12th.

The pop star's post surpassed 1.2 million liked in its first hour online.

Ari also took to her IG stories to include a presave link for the song and directed fans to her sweetener IG account, which was flooded with tiles making a blurred photo of her face with a bold red lip, seemingly single cover art.

She had recently wiped all the posts on her that Instagram account, titled for her fourth studio album.

The single is the first taste of her supposed upcoming new album, which is rumored to be titled AG7 and does not yet have a release date.