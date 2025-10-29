Ariana Grande debuts unexpected new look as she kicks off Wicked: For Good press

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has surprised fans by ditching her Glinda-inspired blonde hair for her natural brunette hue as she kicks off the press tour for Wicked: For Good.

Ariana Grande has returned to her natural brunette hair color ahead of the Wicked: For Good press tour. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrade & Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old pop star shared a selfie revealing her new look, which saw her darker locks styled into loose waves.

Though the look is a big departure from her Wicked character's signature blonde hair, she still channeled Glinda by quoting the iconic witch in the caption.

"it's good to see me, isn't it?" she wrote alongside a bubble emoji, representing Glinda's famous mode of transportation.

Ariana's makeover comes as she begins hitting the press circuit to promote the anticipated sequel, set to hit theaters on November 21.

Last year, the Positions singer had fans head over heels with red carpet looks inspired by Glinda, and her stylist, Law Roach, has confirmed that the "method dressing" will continue this time around!

The fashion mastermind, who was also behind Zendaya's iconic press looks for movies like Challengers and Dune, dished to People recently that he and Ariana have already spent "hours and hours" planning out her Wicked: For Good ensembles.

"Oh, baby, there's a mood board," he shared, adding, "It's just a lot of daydreaming and imagination."