Zendaya steps out in head-turning robot suit at Dune: Part Two premiere

London, UK - Zendaya rocked the press tour look to end all press tour looks with a robot-inspired ensemble the London premiere of Dune: Part Two.

Zendaya had fans in a frenzy after stepping out in a vintage robot suit for the London premiere of Dune: Part Two. © Collage: Daniel LEAL / AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images

Just when you thought Zendaya couldn't top her recent looks, she goes full C3PO!

The 27-year-old attended Thursday's premiere in her boldest outfit yet: the seminal cyborg suit from Thierry Mugler's fall 1995 haute couture collection.

The ensemble features a silver metallic silhouette with revealing cutouts throughout.

The Emmy winner has been adopting plenty of sci-fi-inspired fashion on the Dune: Part Two press tour, and she's become quite famous for impeccably matching her style with the project she's promoting.

With social media set ablaze just moments after she hit the carpet in the UK, it's safe to say this might be her best yet!

Once again, the look was crafted by the fashion mastermind that is Law Roach, who accompanied Zendaya on the carpet.

Also in attendance at the premiere was the Euphoria actor's boyfriend, Tom Holland, who did not walk the carpet but was spotted at the venue with his dad and brother.