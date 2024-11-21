Ariana Grande deemed "unbelievably funny" by Ethan Slater in swoon-worthy interview

New York, New York - Ariana Grande 's boyfriend, Ethan Slater, couldn't help but gush about the singer during the Wicked movie press tour.

Ariana Grande's (r.) boyfriend, Ethan Slater, dished on the singer's comedic talents on the red carpet for the Wicked press tour in New York. © Collage: IMAGO / Future Image & Avalon.red

While praising Ari's dedication and comedic talent, the 32-year-old Broadway alum shared, "Ariana as an artist is really locked in, and she's unbelievably funny."

"She's the funniest person on the planet," he added, per Entertainment Tonight.

Ethan attributes the pop star's brilliant comedic timing to her deep immersion in the character of Glinda.

"She's really locked into the character, so every take is like that," he continued, adding that Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the flick, "is the same."

Fans seem to echo this statement on social media, with one fan who saw the movie commenting, "people were constantly laughing at ariana omfg like her comedic timing was impeccable."