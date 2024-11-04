Ariana Grande gushes as Glinda at Sydney Wicked premiere in larger-than-life look
Sydney, Australia - Pop sensation Ariana Grande looked like she stepped straight out of Oz at the Wicked movie premiere in Australia over the weekend!
The Wicked press tour has officially begun, and Queen – or Witch – Ari is pulling out all the stops!
On Sunday, the 31-year-old rocked a blush pink Vivienne Westwood Couture ballgown, mirroring the iconic design worn by actor Billie Burke as Glinda in the original 1939 Wizard of Oz movie, per Billboard.
The stunning dress featured sheer puffy sleeves, a corseted bodice encrusted with dazzling pink star-shaped rhinestones, and a fluffy tulle skirt.
She paired the designer fit with a diamond butterfly choker made by Lorraine Schwartz.
Fans couldn't get over the magnificent look, with one on X writing, "Her biggest eat ever, I fell to the floor."
"This dress is everything," another fan commented.
Her boyfriend and co-star Ethan Slater, who plays loved-up munchkin Boq in the film, was also spotted at the press event.
Yet for Ariana, this wasn't just a red carpet moment, but a deeply personal experience that she couldn't help but express to fans in a candid way.
Why is Ariana Grande using her full name in the Wicked movie credits?
In an appearance on The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, Ari revealed the Wicked movie experience "was such a homecoming for me." Because of that, she said she is using her full name, Ariana Grande-Butera, in the movie's film credits.
"I went to see the show when I was 10 years old," she said of seeing the Broadway production decades ago and feeling an instant connection to the show and character. "I felt like I came home to myself in a lot of ways through what I learned […] that was my name when I went to see the show when I was 10 years old — and it felt like a really lovely way of honoring that.
"It’s like a love note to her. It felt really full circle."
As the pop star spoke to the crowd at the premier event, she got emotional.
"It's truly the honor of a lifetime," she said, choking back tears.
"This is the greatest journey of our lives to do this together," she continued as she shouted out her cast and crew in Sydney. "It's the honor of our lives. I'm so thankful to be here."
With the first Wicked premiere kicking off in such a magical way, fans' anticipation for the film is at an all-time high.
Arianators have never been more excited to see the singer bring Glinda to life on the big screen, as Part One arrives in theaters November 22!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / AAP