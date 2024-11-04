Ariana Grande gushes as Glinda at Sydney Wicked premiere in larger-than-life look

Sydney, Australia - Pop sensation Ariana Grande looked like she stepped straight out of Oz at the Wicked movie premiere in Australia over the weekend!

Ariana Grande paid homage to The Wizard of Oz's classic 1939 Glinda gown at the Wicked movie premiere in Sydney, Australia over the weekend. © IMAGO / AAP

The Wicked press tour has officially begun, and Queen – or Witch – Ari is pulling out all the stops!

On Sunday, the 31-year-old rocked a blush pink Vivienne Westwood Couture ballgown, mirroring the iconic design worn by actor Billie Burke as Glinda in the original 1939 Wizard of Oz movie, per Billboard.

The stunning dress featured sheer puffy sleeves, a corseted bodice encrusted with dazzling pink star-shaped rhinestones, and a fluffy tulle skirt.

She paired the designer fit with a diamond butterfly choker made by Lorraine Schwartz.

Fans couldn't get over the magnificent look, with one on X writing, "Her biggest eat ever, I fell to the floor."

"This dress is everything," another fan commented.

Her boyfriend and co-star Ethan Slater, who plays loved-up munchkin Boq in the film, was also spotted at the press event.

Yet for Ariana, this wasn't just a red carpet moment, but a deeply personal experience that she couldn't help but express to fans in a candid way.