Ariana Grande drops behind-the-scenes peek at Paris Olympics glam and fun!

Paris, France - Pop icon Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share photos of her time at the Olympic Games in Paris, including snaps with her brother, bestie, and Wicked co-star!

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her time at the 2024 Paris Olympics. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

On Monday, the 31-year-old posted a photo dump with a slew of fabulous pictures from the event.

The first few photos showed the eternal sunshine artist in full glam alongside Cynthia Erivo, who stars alongside Ari in the upcoming Wicked flicks.



Gymnast Simone Biles was also featured in the yes, and? singer's carousel as she performed an incredible routine on the vault.

The focus then shifted to Ari's majestic Parisian hotel, where she showcased photos of her brother, Frankie Grande and his hubby Hale, a picture with her longtime bestie Courtney Chipolone, and a stunning sunset photo overlooking the city.

Fans were then taken back to full glam Ariana with a snap of her wearing her Olympic dress in her dressing room.