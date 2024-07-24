Ariana Grande's brother Frankie put wild twist on MAGA in viral post

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande 's brother, Frankie, is well-known for being a decidedly liberal and openly gay public figure... so why has he suddenly gone "MAGA?"

Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande (r.) is well-known for being a decidedly liberal and openly gay figure in pop culture... so why has he suddenly adopted Donald Trump's (l.) controversial MAGA slogan? © Collage: BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@frankiejgrande

Frankie has boldly announced his intention to reclaim Donald Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again," AKA MAGA.

An X post from Poo Crave – a parody of the popular pop culture news account Pop Crave – recently joked that Ari's brother had been picked as Kamala Harris' presidential running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

The Poo Crave post included a pic of Frankie with Kamala at a 2023 Pride Month reception in partnership with GLAAD and seemed to have gotten a chuckle out of the star, who quickly responded in kind.

"I humbly accept," Frankie wrote back to Poo Crave.

"I will be reclaiming MAGA as MY slogan," he added, announcing that "we shall Make America GAY Again."