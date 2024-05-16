Ariana Grande posts sweet on-set photo dump amid Wicked movie trailer hype

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande and Wicked fans took time away from hyperventilating over the gorgeous new movie trailer to marvel at a behind-the-scenes photo dump from the Eternal Sunshine singer.

In the post, Ari tagged the Wicked movie's Insta as well as her co-lead in the film, bestie Cynthia Erivo.

"see you in november," the pop star wrote in the caption, referencing the movie's November release.

"i am so grateful, words don’t suffice."

She ended with a sweet shoutout addressed to Cynthia: "i love you forever, so much."

Cynthia responded fondly in the comments, writing, "Baby love, so many moments, hours, seconds, all that work, we get to share it all!!!"

The carousel pics show the Wicked duo hanging out on set and off in a series of pitch-perfect pink and green getups.

And Ari saved the best for last – the last picture shows a very young Ariana Grande smiling for the camera, dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz in front of a Christmas tree.

We stan an early-in-life manifesting queen!