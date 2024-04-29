Ariana Grande drops big tease for "next single" after eternal sunshine debut
New York, New York - Ariana Grande posted a behind-the-scenes clip of herself in the studio while working on her latest album, eternal sunshine, with a surprising note to fans!
Are we getting another new single already?
On Saturday, Ari took to social media to share a clip that shows her working on the song we can't be friends (wait for your love) in the studio.
The yes, and? singer offers a glimpse into the melody development alongside producer Max Martin as well as the initial voice note inspiration she sent to Ilya Salmanzadeh (another key collaborator).
Ari expresses her immense gratitude for their friendship and partnership in the caption, writing, "This song holds such a special place in my heart."
The post also teases what's next for the Wicked star, which has fans in a tizzy on social media!
What will Ariana Grande's new single be?
While acknowledging fans' eagerness and excitement for the next single, Ariana playfully hints at being "literally typing this to you while working on ...a something..."
She promises to do her best to make it "worth the wait" and then says, "love you all so very much."
"We know it’s going to be worth the wait and I’m so happy to continue celebrating WCBF! It’s a triumph!" her brother Frankie J. Grande commented.
Many fans think her newest single will be the boy is mine, with one fan writing on X, "we all know its the boy is mine."
Whatever track the new single is, one thing's for sure – Arianators are gonna eat it up!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande