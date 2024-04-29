Ariana Grande drops big tease for "next single" after eternal sunshine debut

New York, New York - Ariana Grande posted a behind-the-scenes clip of herself in the studio while working on her latest album , eternal sunshine, with a surprising note to fans!

Ariana Grande shared a behind-the-scenes clip while filming we can't be friends (wait for your love) on Instagram while also throwing in a surprise for fans! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Are we getting another new single already?

On Saturday, Ari took to social media to share a clip that shows her working on the song we can't be friends (wait for your love) in the studio.

The yes, and? singer offers a glimpse into the melody development alongside producer Max Martin as well as the initial voice note inspiration she sent to Ilya Salmanzadeh (another key collaborator).

Ari expresses her immense gratitude for their friendship and partnership in the caption, writing, "This song holds such a special place in my heart."

The post also teases what's next for the Wicked star, which has fans in a tizzy on social media!