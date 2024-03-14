Ariana Grande's new song sparks controversy: "Slap in the face to all women"

New York, New York - Ariana Grande 's new album eternal sunshine is allegedly causing quite a stir as a source close to the estranged wife of the singer's boo, Ethan Slater, has spilled the tea on the "woman she truly is."

Ariana Grande's (r.) newest album eternal sunshine is sparking a bit of controversy, according to a source close to Lilly Jay (l.), the estranged wife of Ethan Slater. © Collage: Jenny Anderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

The plot keeps on thickening...

On Wednesday, a source close to Ethan's ex-partner, Lilly Jay, told the Daily Mail a few hot takes on one of Ariana's latest songs.

The source claims Lilly thinks the track the boy is mine, rumored to be about Ethan, is a "slap in the face" to her and to "all women."

"And God knows I'm trying, but there's just no use in denying / The boy is mine," Ariana sings in the track.



Ethan filed for divorce from his high school sweetheart shortly after he sparked a new relationship with Ariana. The two met on the set of Wicked, in which Ariana plays Glinda and Ethan plays Boq.



Lilly and Ethan had their first child together just months before he sparked romance rumors with the Victorious alum, leading to cheating allegations over the murky timelines.

The insider claimed that Lilly believes Ari is "not a girl's girl" for reportedly pursuing a relationship with a married man.

