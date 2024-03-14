Ariana Grande's new song sparks controversy: "Slap in the face to all women"
New York, New York - Ariana Grande's new album eternal sunshine is allegedly causing quite a stir as a source close to the estranged wife of the singer's boo, Ethan Slater, has spilled the tea on the "woman she truly is."
The plot keeps on thickening...
On Wednesday, a source close to Ethan's ex-partner, Lilly Jay, told the Daily Mail a few hot takes on one of Ariana's latest songs.
The source claims Lilly thinks the track the boy is mine, rumored to be about Ethan, is a "slap in the face" to her and to "all women."
"And God knows I'm trying, but there's just no use in denying / The boy is mine," Ariana sings in the track.
Ethan filed for divorce from his high school sweetheart shortly after he sparked a new relationship with Ariana. The two met on the set of Wicked, in which Ariana plays Glinda and Ethan plays Boq.
Lilly and Ethan had their first child together just months before he sparked romance rumors with the Victorious alum, leading to cheating allegations over the murky timelines.
The insider claimed that Lilly believes Ari is "not a girl's girl" for reportedly pursuing a relationship with a married man.
Did Ariana Grande shade Ethan Slater's ex-wife Lilly Jay in her new album?
"Ariana basically rubbed it in Lilly's face that she stole Ethan from Lilly then asks her fans to not interpret her song the wrong way," the insider claims.
After the album's release, Ariana asked her fans not to send "hateful messages to the people in [her] life" as listeners speculated about the story behind the lyrics.
While most of the criticisms were targeted at the Positions artist's ex, Dalton Gomez, the record stirred up renewed controversy over Ariana's relationship with Ethan, who is still legally married to Lilly.
The source continued, "She wants him all to herself. Everyone close to Lilly, and who knows Ethan, is just waiting for karma to slap him and Ariana in the face. It will come."
Cover photo: Collage: Jenny Anderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande