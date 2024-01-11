Ariana Grande drops huge hints about AG7 ahead of yes, and? release
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande just gave fans some monumental updates on her new album!
Thursday's been a big day for Ari, and Friday promises to be even crazier with the release of her single yes, and?
First things first – fans are freaking out about the pop star potentially confirming that the Jim Carrey film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was an influence on AG7.
Some are even guessing that it might be the title of her new record!
Then the singer graced Instagram with a teaser trailer for her comeback track yes, and? with the biggest reveal from the video being that the single will drop at 7 AM PST on Friday.
The Positions artist posted an Insta Story with a countdown clock if you want to keep track!
But are there any big clues for the new album in the yes, and? trailer?
Ariana Grande leaves subtle clues for fans in yes, and? teaser trailer
Taking a cue from the meta tone of Ari's Thank U, Next music video, the yes, and? teaser trailer features cameos from the singer's inner circle cast as music critics being invited to a specific set of coordinates via mysterious little red cards.
The video appears to take aim at the rumor mill surrounding the star, especially after the controversy over her divorce and moving on with new boo Ethan Slater.
"Y'know, I think I liked her better when her ponytail was a few centimeters high," one says.
"I mean, who cares if she's happy?" another replies. "I don't want happy – I want art."
Later on, one "critic" wonders whether a rumor about Ari is accurate. "Well, I read it on the internet, so it must be true," someone else replies. After this line, the screen fades to black with a few seconds of ominous music.
This could mean that the Positions singer, who has voiced feeling "deeply misunderstood" by the public, is finally going to address the rumors head-on – and fans are pumped!
"seat belts fastened!!!!" Ariana's mom Joan Grande wrote in the comments.
Others were a bit less composed.
"I think I just sh*t my pants," one hilarious comment reads, as another claims to have "popped a blood vessel" from excitement.
What do you think it all means for AG7? Either way, we can't wait to hear what she's got in store!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande