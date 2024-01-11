Ariana Grande drops huge hints about AG7 ahead of yes, and? release

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande just gave fans some monumental updates on her new album !

Thursday's been a big day for Ari, and Friday promises to be even crazier with the release of her single yes, and?

First things first – fans are freaking out about the pop star potentially confirming that the Jim Carrey film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was an influence on AG7.

Some are even guessing that it might be the title of her new record!

Then the singer graced Instagram with a teaser trailer for her comeback track yes, and? with the biggest reveal from the video being that the single will drop at 7 AM PST on Friday.

The Positions artist posted an Insta Story with a countdown clock if you want to keep track!

But are there any big clues for the new album in the yes, and? trailer?

