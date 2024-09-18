Ariana Grande gives more Glindacore vibes in latest Instagram photo dump

New York, New York - It's good to see her, isn't it? Ariana Grande is once again out here in these streets trying to make Glindacore happen in her latest photoshoot!

All of the shots showed the pop star posing glamorously by herself except for one Polaroid picture, where she cheesed it with her close friend and Wicked castmate Bowen Yang .

Her long blonde hair, courtesy of her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming Wicked movie, was pulled back into her characteristic sleek ponytail.

In a Wednesday Instagram photo dump , the Eternal Sunshine singer shared pics of herself in a diaphanous pastel pink gown.

SNL cast member Bowen Yang on Monday shouted out Ariana Grande in an interview with The New Yorker for being a particularly supportive influence during his struggles with depression. © Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

The SNL cast member on Monday shouted out Ari in an interview with The New Yorker for being a particularly supportive influence during a low point he experienced during filming for the Wicked movie.

"This cannot sound anything but name-droppy, but Ariana Grande was reaching out and going, 'Are you okay? Come over! Let's just watch a movie. Let's get you better,'" he explained.

"She was there for me in a true way," he added.

Ariana told The New Yorker that she could understand Bowen's struggles since she'd been in similar spots before.

"I understand what it feels like to travel back and forth so often and then have to perform the next day with no time for your body or mind to figure out what’s going on, and it is incredibly hard and unusual," the 7 Rings artist said.