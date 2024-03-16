Ariana Grande's Wicked co-star Bowen Yang slams rumors about her love life

Los Angeles, California - Bowen Yang, who stars alongside Ariana Grande in Wicked, has spoken out against the "incorrect" narrative surrounding the singer's love life.

Ariana Grande's (l.) Wicked co-star Bowen Yang has come to her defense amid renewed scrutiny over her personal life following the release of eternal sunshine. © Collage: JC Olivera / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Grande's personal life returned to the headlines following the release of her new album, eternal sunshine, on March 8, but according to the 33-year-old SNL star, they've got it all wrong.

"I think, I can say, not autobiographical as an album, but she was very, very, very purposeful about the way people would be portrayed in this and the way she would portray herself in this and how it's not a totally, 'my hands are clean,'" he said on his Las Culturistas podcast on Wednesday.

Yang continued on to slam the "puritanical" way that the media and fans have responded to Grande's personal life, alluding to her rumored romance with Ethan Slater, who is in the process of divorcing his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay.

"Everyone's being like 'the sanctity of marriage.' Of course it is so much more complicated than that, but at the heart of the conversations that we've had in infidelity discourse with everybody," Yang said.

The Fire Island actor added that the song we can't be friends, the second single off the new album, served as an indirect refutement of the speculation surrounding Grande's divorce from Dalton Gomez, which was finalized last October.