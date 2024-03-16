Ariana Grande's Wicked co-star Bowen Yang slams rumors about her love life
Los Angeles, California - Bowen Yang, who stars alongside Ariana Grande in Wicked, has spoken out against the "incorrect" narrative surrounding the singer's love life.
Grande's personal life returned to the headlines following the release of her new album, eternal sunshine, on March 8, but according to the 33-year-old SNL star, they've got it all wrong.
"I think, I can say, not autobiographical as an album, but she was very, very, very purposeful about the way people would be portrayed in this and the way she would portray herself in this and how it's not a totally, 'my hands are clean,'" he said on his Las Culturistas podcast on Wednesday.
Yang continued on to slam the "puritanical" way that the media and fans have responded to Grande's personal life, alluding to her rumored romance with Ethan Slater, who is in the process of divorcing his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay.
"Everyone's being like 'the sanctity of marriage.' Of course it is so much more complicated than that, but at the heart of the conversations that we've had in infidelity discourse with everybody," Yang said.
The Fire Island actor added that the song we can't be friends, the second single off the new album, served as an indirect refutement of the speculation surrounding Grande's divorce from Dalton Gomez, which was finalized last October.
Bowen Yang says "narrative" around Ariana Grande's relationships is "incorrect"
"The narrative has been incorrect, and people have even retracted things in these stories with no f**king apology to the people who are involved," Yang said.
His words likely refer to the speculation surrounding Grande's breakup, as many had painted her to be the villain when, just days after news of the separation broke, it was revealed that she had allegedly begun dating Slater.
"I can tell you for a fact that what people out there seem to be clinging onto is incorrect," Yang added.
The new album certainly seemed to turn the tides against Gomez, with fans flocking behind the Victorious alum after the supposed revelations about his bad behavior before their split.
we can't be friends, assuming it is about her divorce, certainly suggests that she did not walk away without remorse.
As for Slater, eternal sunshine has reportedly been poorly received by his estranged wife, with an insider claiming that she found the songs assumed to be about Grande's alleged romance with the Broadway star to be "a slap in the face to all women."
Cover photo: Collage: JC Olivera / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS