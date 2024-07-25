Ariana Grande serves tenniscore for Paris r.e.m. event ahead of Olympics

Paris, France - Ariana Grande is in Paris ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics to promote her makeup brand r.e.m. beauty 's new eyeliners!

Ariana Grande is in Paris ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics to promote her makeup brand r.e.m. beauty's new eyeliners! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande

On Thursday, the Sweetener singer posted some selfies rocking a '60s mod meets tenniscore sleeveless cream mini dress with a gorgeous high neck and drop-waist.



A same-day post from her beauty brand r.e.m. revealed the Wicked star sporting the look at a Paris event in collaboration with Sephora.

"a lovely morning with @sephorafrance and some of our EU flight crew," r.e.m. beauty wrote.

"we loved showing you our new eyeliners, available exclusively today at Sephora Champs-Élysées and online."



The eyeliners are spotlighted in another joint Ari/r.e.m. post, writing, "these are my absolute favorite eyeliners that I've ever used and I am so excited to finally (!!!) be sharing them with all of you."