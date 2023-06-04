Ariana Grande mocks her old makeup looks in viral TikTok

Los Angeles, California - Everyone is haunted by makeup looks of trends past, even Ariana Grande !

Ariana Grande poked fun at her past love for heavy eyeliner in a new TikTok. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 29-year-old shared a TikTok on Saturday to promote her makeup line, R.E.M. Beauty.

In the clip, Ariana pokes fun at her past eye makeup looks as she applies a dramatic cat-eyed liner.

The TikTok uses an audio clip from an old episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that features Kim Kardashian asking Kris Jenner, "Do you think your eyes are a little too smoky for every day?"

"Yeah, I'm going through a phase, is that ok with you?" Kris jokes in defense of her dark eye look.

Ariana lip-syncs to Kris's quote while applying the heavy liner, and she rocks her current, more minimalist look as she says Kim's lines.

"me to old me who wouldn't dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip," she says in the video's caption.

The TikTok has already racked up over a million views as fans gush over the Thank U, Next singer's sense of humor.