Ariana Grande mocks her old makeup looks in viral TikTok
Los Angeles, California - Everyone is haunted by makeup looks of trends past, even Ariana Grande!
The 29-year-old shared a TikTok on Saturday to promote her makeup line, R.E.M. Beauty.
In the clip, Ariana pokes fun at her past eye makeup looks as she applies a dramatic cat-eyed liner.
The TikTok uses an audio clip from an old episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that features Kim Kardashian asking Kris Jenner, "Do you think your eyes are a little too smoky for every day?"
"Yeah, I'm going through a phase, is that ok with you?" Kris jokes in defense of her dark eye look.
Ariana lip-syncs to Kris's quote while applying the heavy liner, and she rocks her current, more minimalist look as she says Kim's lines.
"me to old me who wouldn't dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip," she says in the video's caption.
The TikTok has already racked up over a million views as fans gush over the Thank U, Next singer's sense of humor.
Ariana Grande fans react to her viral TikTok
"HELP THE SHADE AT 2019 ARI," one fan joked in the video's comments.
"we have all been through that phase," another wrote.
In the clip, Ariana shows off her Glinda the Good Witch bleach blonde tresses along with her recently-debuted bangs.
While some fans may miss her eyeliner era, her new look is certainly a hit with Arianators as well!
