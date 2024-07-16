Ariana Grande shines as newest Swarovski ambassador!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has been embracing all things sparkly and girly in her Glindacore era ahead of the Wicked movie's release in the fall, and now she's partnered with Swarovski to take that fashion commitment up a notch!

Ariana Grande has been embracing all things sparkly in her Glindacore era – now she's partnered with Swarovski to take that fashion commitment up a notch! © ALIAH ANDERSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"We are thrilled to announce @ArianaGrande as Brand Ambassador," Swarovski wrote in their Tuesday post in celebration of Ari's new role for the famous crystal brand.

The 7 Rings artist gushed about the partnership in a joint statement with Swarovski.

"I am thrilled to be Swarovski's Brand Ambassador," Ari said.

"It's an honor to represent a House that shares my passion for creativity, pushes the boundaries beyond the world of jewelry, and promotes values of unapologetic self-expression," she added.

"I cannot wait to embark on this journey and to inspire others to embrace their own unique sparkle."

Swarovski's Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert also explained why the multi-hyphenate performer was such a good fit for the crystal company.