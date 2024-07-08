Ariana Grande shares unseen studio session for eternal sunshine anniversary

New York, New York - Pop superstar Ariana Grande celebrated the four-month anniversary of her most recent album , eternal sunshine, with new footage from the studio.

Ariana Grande celebrated the four-month anniversary of her most recent album, eternal sunshine, with a reel on social media. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Just when you think you've seen all of Ariana's talent – think again!

On Sunday, the yes, and? artist posted a tribute reel on Instagram to celebrate the esteemed album.

In the clip, fans get a glimpse of her creative process while working on the song supernatural.

"wanted to share a few more of my favorite eternal sunshine studio memories," Ari shared in the caption.

Also featured in the clips are her producers, Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, who have been seen in other behind-the-scenes videos as well.

"these make me so happy," she added while in shock over how much had happened in such a short amount of time.

The 31-year-old singer added, "so grateful for all of the beautiful eternal sunshine memories so far and for all that is to come! love you all so."

Friends, family, and fans dove head first into the comments to congratulate Ariana on her special day!