Ariana Grande shares unseen studio session for eternal sunshine anniversary
New York, New York - Pop superstar Ariana Grande celebrated the four-month anniversary of her most recent album, eternal sunshine, with new footage from the studio.
Just when you think you've seen all of Ariana's talent – think again!
On Sunday, the yes, and? artist posted a tribute reel on Instagram to celebrate the esteemed album.
In the clip, fans get a glimpse of her creative process while working on the song supernatural.
"wanted to share a few more of my favorite eternal sunshine studio memories," Ari shared in the caption.
Also featured in the clips are her producers, Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, who have been seen in other behind-the-scenes videos as well.
"these make me so happy," she added while in shock over how much had happened in such a short amount of time.
The 31-year-old singer added, "so grateful for all of the beautiful eternal sunshine memories so far and for all that is to come! love you all so."
Friends, family, and fans dove head first into the comments to congratulate Ariana on her special day!
Is Ariana Grande teasing a deluxe version of eternal sunshine?
"Happy 4 months! This album is magic," one fan wrote while another said, "We love these special moments."
Ariana created such a beautiful and magical masterpiece that has brought fans along on every step of the ride, and it's clear they're loving every bit of it.
"And four months of me pressing repeat on this beautiful album!" another fan commented.
One Easter egg that eagle-eyed fans have spotted was the sweatshirt Ari had on in one of the clips that reads: "we headlined the f**king met gala."
During her Podcrushed appearance, the Glinda star revealed she went to the studio the day after the Met and stayed for ten days, which instantly made fans think a deluxe version of the album was coming.
"Oh that deluxe is coming!" one stated on X.
Another said, "eternal sunshine deluxe era incoming." What do you think?
