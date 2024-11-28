Ariana Grande shot down controversial idea for Wicked movie: "Absolutely not"

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande wanted to make sure Wicked stuck to its roots as she took on the role of Glinda in the buzzy movie adaptation of the iconic musical.

Ariana Grande wanted to make sure Wicked stuck to its roots as she took on the role of Glinda in the buzzy movie adaptation of the iconic musical. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In a recent chat with the Los Angeles Times, Wicked's composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz revealed that he offered the pop star the chance to put her own touch on one of the musical's biggest hits.

Schwartz had approached her with the idea of giving the song Popular – a Glinda solo – a "hip-hop" spin in the vein of Grande's off-screen music career.

But the Positions singer adamantly refused, with Schwartz recalling her saying, "Absolutely not, don't do it. I want to be Glinda, not Ariana Grande playing Glinda."

Grande's take on the famous witch has earned significant praise already, and the film continues to dominate the box office after its global opening last week.

Though she wanted to keep the character the same as her Broadway origins, the Victorious alum recently spilled some new insight into Glinda, saying in an interview that she "might be a little in the closet."

And as it turns out, Glinda's original portrayer, theater legend Kristin Chenoweth, agrees!