Ariana Grande fans rage after singer is snubbed in major Grammy categories

Los Angeles, California - Pop superstar Ariana Grande was edged out of the top categories at the 2025 Grammy Awards , leaving many of her biggest fans in shock.

The 31-year-old returned to the music scene earlier this year with eternal sunshine, an acclaimed album boasting hits like yes, and? and we can't be friends.

While Ari did snag a few nods – including Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her remix of the boy is mine with Brandy and Monica, eternal sunshine was excluded from the so-called "Big Four" categories.

These include Best New Artist – which Ariana is obviously no longer eligible for – along with Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Arianators didn't hold back when it came to sharing their disappointment, taking to social media to express their feelings.

"no i'm sorry eternal sunshine not being nominated for album of the year is foul work…I DEMAND A RECOUNT," one fan wrote.

"I know I'm a diehard Arianator but still this is one of the wildest snubs I've seen," another said.