Ariana Grande shares "life-changing" reflection on Instagram
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande took to Instagram to reflect on her feelings while in the process of filming the movie adaptation of Wicked.
Who knew Queen Ari had such a way with words?
On Monday, the pop star shared the most on-brand photo on IG to commemorate the halfway mark of filing the movie Wicked, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, and playing Glinda the good witch.
"halfway. savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she’ll be with me irrevocably, forever). she shows me so many new things every day. i am so grateful, i don’t know what to do or say… to be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one," Grande wrote.
"i hope this isn’t all a dream because as present as i am attempting to be, it sure does feel like one."
The new photo showed Ari in a behind-the-scenes blurry photo with a dog – presumably her cute pet pup – and an incredible rainbow in the distance.
The amount of gratitude expressed by Ari truly shows the connection she has with "Galinda" - making the waiting process for fans to see the movie even more gruesome.
Will Ariana Grande become the most iconic pink witch with Wicked?
It's obvious Grande has the talent to make the role of Glinda her own.
From starring on Broadway at the age of 15 to originating energetic characters like Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon's Victorious, Ari knows how to reel people in with her bubbly and vivacious personality.
It would be a surprise if that wasn't the case for Wicked, especially since the 29-year-old has dreamt of portraying the role since she was a child.
Until now, all fans can do is sit back and enjoy more of Ari's updates about the creative process.
And patiently keep waiting.
Part One of Wicked is set to be released in theaters on November 27th, 2024.
