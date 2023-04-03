Ariana Grande shares "life-changing" reflection on Instagram

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande took to Instagram to reflect on her feelings while in the process of filming the movie adaptation of Wicked.

Ariana Grande detailed her current feelings in an IG caption about her role as Glinda in the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Who knew Queen Ari had such a way with words?

On Monday, the pop star shared the most on-brand photo on IG to commemorate the halfway mark of filing the movie Wicked, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, and playing Glinda the good witch.

"halfway. savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she’ll be with me irrevocably, forever). she shows me so many new things every day. i am so grateful, i don’t know what to do or say… to be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one," Grande wrote.

"i hope this isn’t all a dream because as present as i am attempting to be, it sure does feel like one."

The new photo showed Ari in a behind-the-scenes blurry photo with a dog – presumably her cute pet pup – and an incredible rainbow in the distance.

The amount of gratitude expressed by Ari truly shows the connection she has with "Galinda" - making the waiting process for fans to see the movie even more gruesome.