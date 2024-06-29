Ariana Grande slammed by Dahmer victim's family for "sick" remarks on the killer

New York, New York - Pop star Ariana Grande is under fire after admitting on a podcast that she told a young fan her ideal dinner guest would be serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Ariana Grande (r.) was called "sick" by one of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's victims' family members. © Collage: EUGENE GARCIA / AFP POOL / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Looks like Ari is in a bit of hot water!

After revealing Jeffrey Dahmer was her dream dinner guest on a new podcast, Ariana has been slammed by family members of the serial killer's victims.

According to TMZ, Shirley Hughes, mother of Anthony "Tony" Hughes, called the 31-year-old singer's answer "sick."

Tony was drugged and killed by the murderer after meeting at a gay bar in 1991.

"It's not fancy or funny to say you would have wanted to do dinner with him. It's also not something you should say to young people, which she says she did," she said.

Along with her daughter Barbara, the two believe Ariana owes the public an apology and should use her platform to discourage sensationalizing serial killers.

"Unfortunately, until it happens to her and her family, she just doesn't know what we have been through," Barbara concluded.