Ariana Grande gushes about Jeffrey Dahmer: "I would have loved to have met him"

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande regrets sharing a little bit too much information with fans at an awkward Q&A session in which executed serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer came up in conversation.

Ariana Grande (r.) regrets sharing a little TMI with her young fans at an awkward Q&A session where serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (top l.) came up in conversation. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

According to the supernatural singer, she has an interest in true crime and once told a group of young fans that she would have liked to have dinner with infamous murderer Jeffrey Dahmer.

The 30-year-old gave the lowdown in the second part of her interview with the podcast Podcrushed.

"I was infatuated with serial killers when I was younger," the Wicked star explained to podcast hosts Penn Badgley, Sophie Ansari, and Nava Kavelin.

Ari recalled a meet and greet from years ago back when she worked on the Nickelodeon TV show Sam & Cat.

A group of fans were there with their parents when someone asked her, "If you could have dinner with anyone, living or dead, who would it be?" The pop princess asked the parents present if she could answer honestly, and they agreed.

So, who was Ariana's dream dinner guest?

"I mean, Jeffrey Dahmer is pretty fascinating. I think I would have loved to have met him," she recalls telling the stunned crowd. "Y'know, maybe with a third party or someone involved. But I have questions."

Needless to say, the parents were less than amused by the answer.

"The parents were like, 'We'll explain it later, sweetie.' And I was like, 'I'll just sing Problem and go home,'" Ariana said.