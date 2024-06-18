Ariana Grande gushes about Jeffrey Dahmer: "I would have loved to have met him"
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande regrets sharing a little bit too much information with fans at an awkward Q&A session in which executed serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer came up in conversation.
According to the supernatural singer, she has an interest in true crime and once told a group of young fans that she would have liked to have dinner with infamous murderer Jeffrey Dahmer.
The 30-year-old gave the lowdown in the second part of her interview with the podcast Podcrushed.
"I was infatuated with serial killers when I was younger," the Wicked star explained to podcast hosts Penn Badgley, Sophie Ansari, and Nava Kavelin.
Ari recalled a meet and greet from years ago back when she worked on the Nickelodeon TV show Sam & Cat.
A group of fans were there with their parents when someone asked her, "If you could have dinner with anyone, living or dead, who would it be?" The pop princess asked the parents present if she could answer honestly, and they agreed.
So, who was Ariana's dream dinner guest?
"I mean, Jeffrey Dahmer is pretty fascinating. I think I would have loved to have met him," she recalls telling the stunned crowd. "Y'know, maybe with a third party or someone involved. But I have questions."
Needless to say, the parents were less than amused by the answer.
"The parents were like, 'We'll explain it later, sweetie.' And I was like, 'I'll just sing Problem and go home,'" Ariana said.
Why does Ariana Grande keep casting actors who played serial killers in her music videos?
Wondering why Ariana Grande has cast actors who played serial killers – Evan Peters and Penn Badgley – in her eternal sunshine music videos?
So is one of the actors in question!
Penn joked that, between him and Evan, Ari was going off on a "serial killer tour."
"I knew someone was gonna say this," the singer laughed.
"Like, 'Why the f**k? What is this pattern? Do we need to talk about this pattern here?' Maybe there's something to look at," she said, quickly adding, "No, I'm kidding."
Evan – who played real-life killer and Ariana's dream date Jeffrey Dahmer in a Netflix miniseries – wasn't cast for his true crime chops, but Penn reportedly was indeed picked because of his role as murderer Joe Goldberg on the Netflix show You.
"I sent [director Christian Breslaur] all the voice notes, and as soon as he heard the boy is mine, he was like, 'This reminds me of the show You. Whatever we do with this video, let's ask [Penn Badgley] to do it," the true story artist said.
"He had that idea before anything else," she added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network