Ariana Grande spills the tea on the future of her singing career after Wicked movie acting success

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has become so comfortable in front of those Wicked movie cameras that she's decided to take the acting thing to a whole new level.

Ariana Grande has become so comfortable in front of those Wicked movie cameras that she's decided to take the acting thing to a whole new level. © IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

"I feel so grateful to the acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life," the 31-year-old told Variety recently.

"But I don’t see it coming anytime soon."

She continued, adding that "acting is feeling like home right now."

The Grammy winner, who last toured the world in 2019, released her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine last March.

According to Variety, there were rumors buzzing around that Grande wanted to go on tour with it next year.

Her record label Republic Records recently denied that a tour for the album is in the works, however.