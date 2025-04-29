Ariana Grande brings Ethan Slater to off-broadway night with bestie Liz Gillies

New York, New York - Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater went to Westside Theatre in Manhattan on Saturday to show some love to Ari's longtime best friend Liz Gillies !

Ariana Grande (r.) and her boyfriend Ethan Slater went to Westside Theatre in Manhattan on Saturday to show some love to Ari's longtime best friend Liz Gillies (l.) © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@littleshopnyc & VALERIE MACON / AFP

Liz, who is starring as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, dropped some adorable Instagram pictures of the former Victorious co-stars cheesing it up on Monday in a post captioned, "THANK YOU FOR COMING TO THE SHOP, MY DINGUS!!"

The besties can be seen holding small potted plants, which the Supernatural singer and her boo gifted in honor of the musical's famous man-eating Venus flytrap monster, Audrey II.

"Ariana and Ethan came to the theater like an hour early and hung out backstage with the cast," a source told People.

"They were both so friendly and warm with the cast, and so supportive of the production."

No surprise that the two were popular among the cast, as Ethan is also a Broadway alum – plus, the couple recently starred in the blockbuster Wicked movie!

The insider noted that Ari seemed excited, singing the song Skid Row and buying "a bunch of show merch."