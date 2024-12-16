Ariana Grande's record label reveals whether she'll go on tour in 2025!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande 's record label has weighed in on the chatter about the Wicked star potentially hitting the road in 2025.

The 31-year-old released her seventh studio album, eternal sunshine, earlier this year, and ever since then, Arianators have been clamoring for another tour from the pop icon.

Alas, Republic Records set the record straight on Sunday after fans reported seeing new events listed under Ariana's artist page on Ticketmaster.

"There are no plans for a tour next year, but Ariana remains deeply appreciative of her fans and all their continued love, support, and excitement," the company wrote via X.

Ariana previously teased that if she were to tour for eternal sunshine, it would likely be "a mini little sampling of shows" rather than a major concert series.

The Grammy Award winner last toured in 2019 in support of her album Sweetener, while she released two more records in 2019 and 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the chances of an accompanying tour for either of those.