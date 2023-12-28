Ariana Grande teases new album drop with more clues

Los Angeles, California - There won't be any tears left to cry in 2024, as Ariana Grande has confirmed her new music is officially coming!

Ariana Grande shared BTS moments from her studio session for her next album, which drops in 2024. © collage: screenshot/instagram/arianagrande

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old dropped a photo dump via Instagram which highlighted BTS pics and videos from her latest album recording session.

One of the clips featured Ariana curled up on the couch under a blanket in the studio.



In the black-and-white video, the Thank You, Next artist says she is "so tired but so happy and grateful," after a collaborator asks how she's feeling during the final days of recording her seventh studio album.

"I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons. Like, the idea of moving is impossible. I can't stop," she added.

More footage from the dump, which she captioned, "see you next year," showed a cute image of her dog Toulouse, an emotional selfie of the Sweetener singer with tears in her eyes, plus a clip of her mom Joan dancing.

The Wicked star's last LP, Positions, dropped in 2020, and fans have been itching for new hits, as she's recently teased multiple clips in the recording studio. Now it appears they're officially dropping next year.

Ari's newest project is rumored to be titled AG7.